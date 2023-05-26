IN PICTURES: Here are your 15 winners from the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023
The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.
Here is a full list of all the winners from the night…
Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by VQ Solutions) – Scott Palmer - Labcorp
Tourism Award (sponsored by Rudding Park) – Harrogate International Festivals
Technology & Digital Award – Strive Group
Rural Business of the Year (sponsored by HRH Group) – Claire Baxter Gallery
Best Independent Business – Astral Gymnastics
Sustainability Award – Harrogate College
Employee Health & Wellbeing Award (sponsored by Cedar Court Hotels) – Belzona
Best SME Company (sponsored by LCF Law) – Beaucare
Small Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate) - The Wild Swan
Large Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate) – HRH Group
Business in the Community (sponsored by Brackenfield School) – Verity Frearson
Busines s Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners) – Alastair Taylor – NYnet Ltd
Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Berwins Solicitors) – Vida Healthcare
Business of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners) – Verity Frearson
Special Recognition Award (sponsored by BigBamboo) – David Simister