News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
We take a look at the 15 winners from the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023We take a look at the 15 winners from the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023
We take a look at the 15 winners from the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

IN PICTURES: Here are your 15 winners from the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards last night saw some of the district's best businesses recognised at a glittering event.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 26th May 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:17 BST

The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.

Here is a full list of all the winners from the night…

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by VQ Solutions) – Scott Palmer - Labcorp

Tourism Award (sponsored by Rudding Park) – Harrogate International Festivals

Technology & Digital Award – Strive Group

Rural Business of the Year (sponsored by HRH Group) – Claire Baxter Gallery

Best Independent Business – Astral Gymnastics

Sustainability Award – Harrogate College

Employee Health & Wellbeing Award (sponsored by Cedar Court Hotels)Belzona

Best SME Company (sponsored by LCF Law) – Beaucare

Small Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate) - The Wild Swan

Large Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate) – HRH Group

Business in the Community (sponsored by Brackenfield School) – Verity Frearson

Busines s Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners) – Alastair Taylor – NYnet Ltd

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Berwins Solicitors) – Vida Healthcare

Business of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners) – Verity Frearson

Special Recognition Award (sponsored by BigBamboo) – David Simister

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by VQ Solutions) - Scott Palmer - Labcorp

1. Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by VQ Solutions) - Scott Palmer - Labcorp Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Employee Health & Wellbeing Award (sponsored by Cedar Court Hotels) - Belzona

2. Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

Employee Health & Wellbeing Award (sponsored by Cedar Court Hotels) - Belzona Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Best SME Company (sponsored by LCF Law) - Beaucare

3. Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

Best SME Company (sponsored by LCF Law) - Beaucare Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Sustainability Award - Harrogate College

4. Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

Sustainability Award - Harrogate College Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4