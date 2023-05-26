IN PICTURES: Here are your 15 winners from the Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023

The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards last night saw some of the district's best businesses recognised at a glittering event.

The Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards aim to identify and celebrate the best of local business within the community.

Here is a full list of all the winners from the night…

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by VQ Solutions) – Scott Palmer - Labcorp

Tourism Award (sponsored by Rudding Park) – Harrogate International Festivals

Technology & Digital Award – Strive Group

Rural Business of the Year (sponsored by HRH Group) – Claire Baxter Gallery

Best Independent Business – Astral Gymnastics

Sustainability Award – Harrogate College

Employee Health & Wellbeing Award (sponsored by Cedar Court Hotels) – Belzona

Best SME Company (sponsored by LCF Law) – Beaucare

Small Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate) - The Wild Swan

Large Leisure, Retail or Hospitality Business (sponsored by Destination Harrogate) – HRH Group

Business in the Community (sponsored by Brackenfield School) – Verity Frearson

Busines s Leader/Entrepreneur of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners) – Alastair Taylor – NYnet Ltd

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by Berwins Solicitors) – Vida Healthcare

Business of the Year (sponsored by Evelyn Partners) – Verity Frearson

Special Recognition Award (sponsored by BigBamboo) – David Simister

1 . Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023 Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (sponsored by VQ Solutions) - Scott Palmer - Labcorp Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023 Employee Health & Wellbeing Award (sponsored by Cedar Court Hotels) - Belzona Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023 Best SME Company (sponsored by LCF Law) - Beaucare Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

4 . Harrogate Advertiser Business Excellence Awards 2023 Sustainability Award - Harrogate College Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales