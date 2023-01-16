Man rescued after getting trapped under tree in Harrogate district
Firefighters from the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a man trapped under a tree on Friday morning.
By Lucy Chappell
18 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 10:01am
Fire crews from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Ripon were called to a male who had become trapped after trying to fell the tree in Summerbridge at 9am on Friday (January 13).
The man had been rescued by contractors prior to the fire service arriving and was given precautionary checks by paramedics.
He was discharged on scene with bruising and grazing and no action was required by the fire service.