Top gaming festival to return to Harrogate Convention Centre for its biggest-ever event

From Thursday 9 till Sunday 12 March for the first time, the festival will be open for four days of gaming, exhibitions, exclusive product launches, large-scale social games, special guests and much more.

Following the success of last year’s convention, AireCon 2023 will take place across new and bigger halls with more floor space and an increased capacity.

Originally set up by director Mark Cooke as a place for him and his friends to hang out and play games for a weekend, AireCon 0 was held in Mark’s North Leeds flat before he teamed up with his friend and moved to a venue in Bradford for its first two public events in 2016.

After quickly outgrowing the space and realising they were onto something big, a long search for the perfect venue led to the finding of the Harrogate Convention Centre, which has been the home of the event since 2017.

AireCon has now become one of the largest and most popular events of its kind across the country.

The 2023 event will be playing host to some of the biggest and most exciting new names in games from around the world with 80+ exhibitors showing off their games and launching brand new products.

Guests this year include the award-winning Parable Games (Shiver), the exciting Kickstarter success story Play For Keeps (Overstocked) as well as custom D&D dice specialists The Dice Dungeon and international gaming distribution powerhouse Asmodee.

Keeping community at its core, AireCon 2023 will offer more table space than ever before so attendees can meet and game as they please outside of the exhibition space.

Mark Cooke, AireCon Show Director and Founder, said: “We're so excited to be returning to Harrogate for our biggest event ever in 2023.

"We've increased the physical size of the convention with more exhibitors, more halls and more gaming space.

"AireCon 2023 is going to be the best yet, with so much for people to do whether they're attending in groups or coming solo.”

