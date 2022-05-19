What events are happening across the Harrogate district to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee?

Everyone across the country will enjoy a four-day weekend from Thursday 2 until Sunday 5 June as Her Majesty The Queen becomes the first British Monarch to celebrate 70 years of service and here are just some of the events that are happening across the Harrogate district to celebrate the occasion...
Are you hosting an event to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee?
1. Harrogate - Jubilee Square, The Stray
Part of The Stray will be transformed into Jubilee Square, with Destination Harrogate providing a large stage and video screens to broadcast the Queen’s Birthday Parade, Platinum Party at the Palace and other Royal events from central London, while Harrogate BID is bringing a plethora of live entertainment including a Harrogate mastermind quiz, dog show, live music and family-friendly films on the big screen
Photo: Destination Harrogate
2. Harrogate - Jubilee in the Gardens, Valley Gardens
With a mix of live open-air music, family entertainment and activities, demonstrations and fairground rides, the Valley Gardens will become the hub for Jubilee family fun over the whole weekend
Photo: Gerard Binks
3. Harrogate - Garden TiPi Jubilee Afternoon Tea, Cedar Court Hotel
Celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee with traditional afternoon tea fit for royalty in the beautiful surroundings of the garden TiPi overlooking The Stray
Photo: Archives
4. Harrogate - Little Bird Artisan Market, Valley Gardens
The Little Bird Artisan Market will run from Friday, June 3 for the whole weekend offering a selection of produce, crafts and plants, all under the idyllic setting of the Sun Colonnade
Photo: Gerard Binks