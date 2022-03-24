Northern Gas Networks to carry out essential upgrade work in Knaresborough for two weeks to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply

The ageing metal pipework is now being replaced by new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels such as hydrogen in the future.

The work will start on Monday, April 11 and is expected to last for two weeks and has been planned in collaboration with North Yorkshire County Council.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the public, some traffic management measures will be introduced.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) is carrying out essential work to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers in Knaresborough

Multi-way temporary traffic lights will be in place on York Road, at the junction of Wetherby Road for the full duration of the project.

Scott Kitchingman, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works.

"However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to our customers in Knaresborough.

“Northern Gas Networks is continuing to carry out its essential activities while following strict guidelines for safe distance working, where possible, and following good hygiene practices as we continue to live with Coronavirus.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

While all of NGN’s work has now resumed, extra safety precautions remain in place to keep everyone safe while everyone continues to live with Covid-19.

Customers can read more about NGN’s Covid Secure Promise at https://www.northerngasnetworks.co.uk/2021/07/29/covid-19-continuing-to-keep-colleagues-and-customers-safe/

For further information about the work, you can contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email [email protected]

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999.