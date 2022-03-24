Harrogate's Ashville College set to host first open morning of the year

Ashville College’s first full open day of 2022 will feature a packed programme of events including campus tours, a variety of activities, and addresses by the Head, Rhiannon Wilkinson and Heads of School.

Being held between 9.30am and noon on Saturday, March 26, the event will also feature a video welcome from incoming Prep School Head Asa Firth, who takes up his post at the beginning of the summer term.

Mr Firth is the current Head of Prep at Dubai’s top independent school and has spent the last 14 years at international schools in the United Arab Emirates, including the last six years at JESS (Jumeirah English Speaking School) in Dubai.

Ashville College is set to host their first open morning of the year this weekend (March 26)

Mrs Wilkinson, Head at Ashville College, said: “We are very much looking forward to hosting our first full Open Morning of the year, which will give prospective pupils and parents an excellent opportunity to learn more about the ‘Ashville Experience, and to hear more about what we have to offer across Pre-Prep, Prep School, Senior School, and Sixth Form.

“I am also delighted that Asa Firth, our incoming Prep School Head, has recorded a special welcome.

"This will be followed classroom tours and group activities, which visiting children can participate in.”