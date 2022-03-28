Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity Summer Extravaganza is back and bigger than ever before

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, June 5 at Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club and will include access to a range of shopping stalls, summer game stands, a licenced bar and BBQ.

This year, ’Graham Fisher’s It’s A Knockout’ inflatable assault course returns and members of the community have the chance to rise to the challenge or come and support their team of Knockout Heroes.

Teams of ten entrants will battle it out, taking on the ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ challenge of wacky games.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity will host its Summer Extravaganza in June to help raise funds for NHS services at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

Contestants will face water and foam in their quest to be crowned ‘It’s a Knockout Champion 2022’.

Entry to the It’s A Knockout Game is £30 per person, participants must be aged 16 or above, and each registration into ‘It’s a Knockout’ includes entry to the Summer Extravaganza.

Sammy Lambert, Business Development, Charity and Volunteer Manager said: “Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity are so excited to be able to host The Summer Extravaganza and bring people together once again.

“Our ‘It’s A Knockout’ event is always extremely popular and you don’t have to be an athlete to join in, so gather your friends, colleagues and family to dive headfirst into our inflatable fun and games."

Challengers can sign up as an individual or as part of a team and teams will be entered into one of three groups with limited availability, so register now to avoid disappointment.

Tickets for entry to the Summer Extravaganza are available for a donation of £2 for adults and children over the age of five, with children under the age of five, free.

You will be able to support the challengers and cheer them on as well as enjoying the Extravaganza experience.

Sammy added: “We want to bolster community spirit by creating the opportunity for families, friends and colleagues to meet for a day of summer fun while supporting their local NHS at the same time.

"I would like to thank Harrogate Railway Athletic Football Club for their offer to host the Summer Extravaganza featuring It’s A Knockout at their fabulous venue”