Harrogate fire station release images following serious road traffic collision on Tuesday

Crews from Harrogate responded to a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at 3.13pm on the A59 at Blubberhouses that resulted in one casualty becoming trapped in their vehicle.

Firefighters made both vehicles safe and removed the door of one vehicle to allow paramedics access to the trapped casualty.

Fire crews, police officers and paramedics attended to a road traffic collision on the A59 in Harrogate on Tuesday

Crews assisted in extricating the casualty, who was suffering head injuries, before handing them into the care of ambulance crews to be transported to hospital.

Harrogate Fire Station said: “This week marks the start of our road safety campaign so with that in mind please check your vehicle is ready for the cold, slippery, dark roads and please drive very carefully.”

