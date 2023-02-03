North Yorkshire Roads Policing Sergeant Paul Cording thanked an off-duty student nurse who stopped to help at the scene via his Twitter account.

He said: “A flying start to the nightshift too as we turned out straight away to a two vehicle RTC on the #A658 near North Rigton.

"Amazingly no serious injuries although two taken to hospital by our @YorksAmbulance colleagues.

Sgt Paul Cording shared images of the crach via his Twitter account @OscarRomeo1268

"Huge thanks to the off duty student nurse who stopped to help.”