Two taken to hospital after road traffic collision near Harrogate
Two people have been taken to hospital after a road traffic collision in North Rigton near Harrogate.
By Louise Perrin
42 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 9:17am
North Yorkshire Roads Policing Sergeant Paul Cording thanked an off-duty student nurse who stopped to help at the scene via his Twitter account.
He said: “A flying start to the nightshift too as we turned out straight away to a two vehicle RTC on the #A658 near North Rigton.
"Amazingly no serious injuries although two taken to hospital by our @YorksAmbulance colleagues.
"Huge thanks to the off duty student nurse who stopped to help.”