In a statement on their Facebook page, North Yorkshire Police have said they are concerned for the welfare of Benjamin, 38, who was last seen in the Low Wath Road area of Harrogate at around 8.45am on Monday January 31.

He may have been seen in Wetherby on Tuesday, 1 February, but officers are still working to confirm this sighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benjamin is described as a white man, around 6ft 2ins in height, with red hair and a short beard.

Benjamin, 38, was last seen in the Low Wath Road area of Harrogate

He was last seen wearing black/navy cargo style shorts, a turquoise waterproof coat and black Rockport style boots.

He was potentially wearing a Wolverhampton Wolves greet top underneath.