Appeal for help to locate missing man last seen in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to locate a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen in Harrogate.
In a statement on their Facebook page, North Yorkshire Police have said they are concerned for the welfare of Benjamin, 38, who was last seen in the Low Wath Road area of Harrogate at around 8.45am on Monday January 31.
He may have been seen in Wetherby on Tuesday, 1 February, but officers are still working to confirm this sighting.
Benjamin is described as a white man, around 6ft 2ins in height, with red hair and a short beard.
He was last seen wearing black/navy cargo style shorts, a turquoise waterproof coat and black Rockport style boots.
He was potentially wearing a Wolverhampton Wolves greet top underneath.
If you have seen Benjamin or know his whereabouts, contact North Yorkshire Police as a matter of urgency by calling 101 and quoting the reference number 12230019743.