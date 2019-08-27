Growing concerns for welfare of missing Harrogate woman - can you help?

Police officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Harrogate woman, who was last seen at her home address in February.

Pedestrian dies after racing cycle collision near Harrogate

Susan Howells, 51, is described as 5ft 7 inches tall, of slim build, and with long dark hair and green eyes.

She has links to West Yorkshire and may have travelled there.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Susan’s welfare and are appealing the public for information as to her whereabouts.

These are the 15 best takeaways in Harrogate according to Just Eat user ratings

"If you think you might have seen Susan, or have any information as to her current whereabouts, please contact North Yorkshire Police.

"Please dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the Force Control Room. If you have an immediate sighting of her, please call 999."