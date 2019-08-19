These are the 15 best takeaways in Harrogate according to Just Eat user ratings
We all love a good takeaway every now and again, but with so many to choose from in Harrogate, it can be difficult to decide on just one when you're scanning through the menus on a Friday or Saturday night...
So we've taken a look at Just Eat to see which 10 takeaways are the best, according to user ratings - bon appétit!
1. Pizza Ficio
152 King's Rd, Harrogate, HG1 5HY. Average user rating on Just Eat: 5.5 stars. Picture: Google.