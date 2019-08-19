These are the 15 best takeaways in Harrogate according to Just Eat user ratings

So we've taken a look at Just Eat to see which 10 takeaways are the best, according to user ratings - bon appétit!

1. Pizza Ficio 152 King's Rd, Harrogate, HG1 5HY. Average user rating on Just Eat: 5.5 stars. Picture: Google. other Buy a Photo

2. Brunch Club Brunch Club, 9 Bower Street, Harrogate, HG1 5BQ. Just Eat user rating: 5.5 stars. Picture: Google. other Buy a Photo

3. Bravo Pizzeria 17 High St, Harrogate HG5 0ET. Average Just Eat user rating: 5.5 stars. Picture: Google. other Buy a Photo

4. Pizza Time 204 Ripon Rd, Harrogate HG1 2BY. Average Just Eat rating: 5.5 stars. Picture: Google. other Buy a Photo

View more