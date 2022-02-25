Future Farmers of Yorkshire offering prestigious opportunity to lead thriving agricultural network

Future Farmers of Yorkshire is a nationally recognised group for farmers, vets and industry professionals supported by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society and it is looking to appoint a

new Chair for a three-year term.

Free to join and with 1,000 members from a range of sectors and enterprise sizes, including tenants, owner-occupiers, managers and employees, Future Farmers of Yorkshire is committed to inspiring, informing and supporting its members throughout the year.

Alastair Trickett, Chair of Future Farmers of Yorkshire, is looking for new leader who is hard working, a good communicator and passionate about what the network does

Alastair Trickett, Chair of Future Farmers of Yorkshire, said: “We believe farming in Yorkshire belongs at the leading edge of UK agriculture.

"The breadth of expertise across the sector, and depth of experience is staggering.

"We’re here to provide additional development and networking opportunities for our members so they can push their careers even further.

“We’ve built up an amazing momentum over the last 10 years that is enabling us to have a real impact within the industry.

"I think for a Chairperson to be successful they need to be hard working, a good communicator and passionate about what we do.

"But the reward is the opportunity to lead a nationally recognised group at a critical time for the farming industry.”

Driven by a voluntary management board of members, Future Farmers of Yorkshire continues to grow.

Headline events, such as the network’s Great Yorkshire Show Breakfast Meeting and Spring Debate have attracted respected, high-profile speakers such as NFU President Minette Batters and Defra’s Programme Director for the Future Farming and Countryside Programme, Janet Hughes.

Bursary opportunities take Future Farmers to the biggest industry events around, including NFU Conference, the Oxford farming conferences and Groundswell, whilst members benefit

from access to expert training that aid personal and professional development in topics such as financial planning, business leadership and media skills.

The network’s rolling programme also includes social events, farm walks and industry visits.

Alastair, a Nuffield Scholar who farms at Wike near Leeds, added: “It is a real privilege to lead Future Farmers of Yorkshire and to have an influential role in providing opportunities

for our members to develop their skills and knowledge.

"Our new Chair will be joining us at a really exciting time as we help to equip our members with the skills and insights that they will need to seize opportunities that lie ahead as agricultural policies change.”

A voluntary role with a commitment of one to two days per month, depending on the level of activity, the Chair’s duties involve reviewing and refining the network’s strategy and aims with input from the management board, allocating and managing resource to ensure objectives are met, and providing input to drive the delivery of specific projects.

The Chair is expected to represent the network at functions as required, to act as a spokesperson for Future Farmers, liaise with the Yorkshire Agricultural Society to ensure objectives are aligned, and chair quarterly meetings of the management team and the wider network.