Harrogate climate coalition takes major step forward with new charity status

HDCCC members who will now be trustees in the new charity, Chris Arnott, Jade Boggust and Coun Phil Ireland.

The news comes immediately after last month’s Climate Action Festival, organised by HDCCC, which successfully encouraged local businesses, organisations and individuals to share numerous creative examples of good practice towards net zero.

The aim of the Coalition is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to improve local resilience to climate impacts such as flooding and the increasing instability of seasonal weather patterns.

Delighted members of the HDCCC believe that becoming a fully independent charity now puts them in a strong position to accelerate action and increase their local impact.

HDCCC spokesperson, Chris Arnott, said: “Being accepted by the national Charities Commission as a Charitable Incorporated Organisation shows that the Coalition is recognised as successful and is working to high standards.

"As a registered charity the Coalition will be in a strong position to seek funding which will help us to make a difference to people living and working in our district.

“With the added capacity and expertise our new trustees bring to the table, Harrogate District Climate Change Coalition will be able to step up the pace of our collaborative work with leaders from local businesses, councils and community groups.”

HDCCC Chair, Professor Neil Coles, added: “We know from our survey last spring that the vast majority of local people are concerned about climate change but that they often find it difficult to know what to do about it.

“Becoming a charity establishes the Coalition as a fully independent body which can both raise awareness of solutions with the public, and also connect behind the scenes with regional and national leaders in order to bring about change.”

The Climate Change Coalition constitution allows for up to 12 charitable trustees.

The start-up group of trustees brings expertise and skills from the private, public, education and voluntary sectors:

Alec Walton (Green Jumper), Alex Hornby (Harrogate Bus Company), Chris Arnott (FM-MS), Danny Wild (Harrogate College), Jemima Parker (Zero Carbon Harrogate), Mike Kaye (Energy Oasis), Professor Neil Coles (Chair), Coun Phil Ireland (Vice Chair), Wallace Sampson (Harrogate Borough Council).

Additional trustees with relevant skills and authority will bring additional capacity in the coming months.