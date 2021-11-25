Harrogate businesses offered counter terrorism guidance in run-up to Christmas season

Harrogate BID has sent all its members a handy guide and links to useful official websites giving advice on keeping safe in the upcoming busy Christmas period.

Harrogate Business Improvement District (BID) has sent all its members a handy guide and links to useful official websites giving advice on keeping safe in the upcoming busy Christmas period.

BID's message to businesses said: " In light of the recent devastating terrorist attack in Liverpool, we would like to offer businesses guidance and advice surrounding terrorist attacks to keep yourselves safe, especially with the upcoming busy Christmas period.

"On 15th November 2021, the National Threat Level was heightened to ‘Severe’ which now means ‘an attack is highly likely’ (read more here Threat Levels | MI5 - The Security Service). Please see the below links to read and also posters that can be printed/forwarded onto yourselves."

Useful websites

Recognising terrorist threats | CPNI – Recognising Terrorist Threats Guide - this guide contains useful information about different attack methodologies, early recognition of a threat and understanding of the associated methodology will allow a quicker response and will potentially reduce casualties and save lives.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUCW_mk35Xc – Run Hide Tell Video – this video was published by the Government as a result of the attacks in Paris in 2015. The aim of the video is to provide people with basic advice of how to respond in a firearms or weapons attack. This is a very useful video that should be shown to all staff.

CT training at your kitchen table - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk) – ACT E-Learning – this e-learning package is open to anyone so they can learn how to spot the signs of suspicious behaviour and understand what to do in the event of a major incident.

The following modules are available:

1. Introduction to Terrorism

2. Identifying Security Vulnerabilities

3. How to Identify and Respond to Suspicious Behaviour

4. How to Identify and Deal with a Suspicious Item

5. What to do in the Event of Bomb Threat

6. How Respond to a Firearms or Weapons Attack

7. Summary

Harrogate BID is advising anyone who would like any more information, to contact the local Counter Terrorism Security Adviser at [email protected]

Harrogate BID also intends to deliver in person sessions on this subject in 2022 for BID members.