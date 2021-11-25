New: Drop-in vaccination centre opens in Harrogate car park as North Yorkshire's jab total reaches 950,000

But the last few weeks have seen a wave of jab centres opening in Knaresborough, Harrogate and Pateley Bridge as the vaccination campaign has picked up speed.

The new centre is located in Tower Street car park at West Park in Harrogate where a steady flow of cars could be seen today with members of the public arriving for their jab.

The latest advice on the www.nhs.uk/ websites says: "If you live in England, you can use our online service to find a walk-in coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site. You can get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from a walk-in site without an appointment."

The mobile jab unit is good news for North Yorkshire's winter push for a booster jab for over-50s and the first jab for 12-15-year-olds.

When the Government first announced that booster jabs were being made available without appointments in early November there was some confusion as no Harrogate sites appeared on the NHS online walk-in finder.

Health officials said at time they were unable to open any walk-in Covid vaccination centres in Harrogate and that walk-in appointments in North Yorkshire as a whole were limited, partly because clinics were already running at capacity.

As a result, those eligible for their third jabs were being sent to the nearest sites in Leeds or Bradford.

But the last few weeks have seen a wave of vaccination centres opening in Knaresborough, Harrogate and Pateley Bridge as the vaccination campaign has picked up speed.