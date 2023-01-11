Three men charged with possessing gun after car intercepted by police near Harrogate

The men were travelling in a vehicle in the Harrogate area when their car was intercepted by police officers on Monday afternoon.

Police stopped the vehicle near Kirby Overblow, a search was carried out, and officers recovered a shotgun and cartridges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three men were arrested and taken into custody where they were later charged with the offences and were remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on January 11.

Three men have been charged with possessing a gun after a car was intercepted by police near Harrogate

Two of the men are also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspects will appear on the following charges:

A 22-year-old from Knaresborough - charged with possessing a firearm and conspiracy to commit robbery

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 22-year-old from Ripon – charged with possessing a firearm and conspiracy to commit robbery

A 19-year-old from Knaresborough - charged with possessing a firearm