Three men charged with possessing gun after car intercepted by police near Harrogate
Three men are due to appear in court today (January 11) charged with possessing a firearm in the Harrogate district.
The men were travelling in a vehicle in the Harrogate area when their car was intercepted by police officers on Monday afternoon.
Police stopped the vehicle near Kirby Overblow, a search was carried out, and officers recovered a shotgun and cartridges.
The three men were arrested and taken into custody where they were later charged with the offences and were remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on January 11.
Two of the men are also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
The suspects will appear on the following charges:
A 22-year-old from Knaresborough - charged with possessing a firearm and conspiracy to commit robbery
A 22-year-old from Ripon – charged with possessing a firearm and conspiracy to commit robbery
A 19-year-old from Knaresborough - charged with possessing a firearm