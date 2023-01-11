The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between December 30 and January 5

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 30:

Bradley Peacock, 22, of Beechwood Close, Markington, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The order, which was requested by police, prohibits Peacock from intimidating, pestering, contacting or threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from going anywhere near her home in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on December 31:

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court

Justin Ross, 51, of no fixed address, was made subject to a domestic-violence protection order to prevent him pestering a named woman. The order, which lasts for 28 days, bans Ross from intimidating, harassing, contacting or threatening the woman with violence. It also prohibits him from entering her address in Harrogate.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 2:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Lawman, 39, of Station Road, Knaresborough, was fined £50 for breaching a domestic-violence protection order which had been imposed to prevent him harassing a named woman. Newman breached the order on New Year’s Day by entering the street in Harrogate where the woman lived. The breach occurred just 10 days after it was imposed on December 22.

Robert Christopher Bardwell, 54, of North Street, Ripon, was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work for breaching a restraining order within days of it being imposed. Bardwell had been made subject to a five-year restraining order when he appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on December 23, but he breached the order between December 24 and 28 by continually contacting her by telephone. Bardwell, formerly of Melmerby, was ordered to carry out the unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a victim surcharge of £114. The restraining order was imposed in December after Bardwell was convicted of assaulting the Melmerby woman twice in the space of seven months. It banned him from contacting the victim or entering Melmerby Terrace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 3:Ian Geoffrey Hammond, 59, was made subject to a court injunction banning him from contacting or intimidating a named woman. The 28-day domestic-violence-protection order prohibits him from contacting, harassing or threatening the woman with violence. It also bans Hammond, of no fixed address, from going to her address in West Tanfield, Ripon.

Dennis MacFarlane, 72, of Crag Lane, Killinghall, was fined £220 and had three points added to his licence for breaking a 30mph speed limit. The pensioner was driving a Volvo XC90 when the offence occurred in Mill Garth South, Killinghall, on October 12, 2021. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 4:

Geoffrey Andrew Gillingwater, 53, of Woodfield Road, Harrogate, was fined £660 and had six points added to his licence for failing to provide police with information relating to a driver involved in an alleged road-traffic offence. He denied failing to identify the driver but was found guilty in absentia. He was ordered to pay £110 costs and a £66 surcharge. A further allegation that he was the driver of a Mercedes panel van which broke a 60mph speed limit on the A64 at Whitwell Hill in November 2021, which he also denied, was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Ash, 46, of Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, was fined £123 and had three points added to her licence for speeding, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. She was in a Citroen C3 which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph in Church Lane, Pannal, on July 13, 2021. She was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge, but no driving ban was imposed because of work and family commitments.

Matthew Crooks, 28, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence-protection order to prevent him harassing a named Harrogate woman. Under the order, Crooks is banned from contacting, pestering, intimidating or threatening the woman with violence. Crooks, of Westfield Avenue, Yeadon, near Leeds, is also banned from entering her address in Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on January 5:

Ailsa Lauren Gawthorpe, 21, of Back Lane, Little Ouseburn, was given a 20-month motoring ban after she was caught driving while more than twice the legal alcohol limit. She was driving a VW Polo which was stopped on Main Street, Little Ouseburn, on June 14. A drink-drive test revealed that Gawthorpe had 172mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 80mg. She was fined £249 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £34 surcharge.Carl Jay Cervi, 43, received a nine-month conditional discharge for criminal damage. Cervi, of no fixed address, damaged a back door, to the value of £900, at an address in Coppice Close, Harrogate, on September 7. The female owner of the property was named in court. Cervi was ordered to pay a £26 victim surcharge but there was no order for costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cory Liddell, 18, of Southgate, Ripon, was given an 18-month motoring ban for failing to provide a specimen for analysis. Liddell failed to provide a breath specimen to police following an alleged motoring offence. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £48 surcharge.Harry James Ledger, 21, of Grove Park Lane, Harrogate, received a 12-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was driving a Vauxhall Vivaro van which was stopped on Richmond Road, Harrogate, on December 18 last year. A drink-drive test revealed he had 43mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Ledger was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £32 surcharge.

Jodie Delsol, 36, of Halstead Road, Harrogate, received an 18-month motoring ban for drink-driving, taking a vehicle without consent and causing an accident which damaged a Porsche. Delsol admitted taking a Toyota without the consent of the owner on Halstead Road and drink-driving, careless driving and driving without insurance or a licence on Leeds Road. The offences occurred on December 8 last year when the Toyota collided with a Porsche. A subsequent breath test showed that Delsol was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit. He was also made subject to a 12-month community order under which he must complete up to 30 days of rehabilitation activity and 80 hours’ unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

Advertisement Hide Ad