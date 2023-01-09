Do you recognise this man? North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image following burglary at Ripon Rugby Club

The burglary happened at 10.47pm on Sunday, December 18 when the clubhouse was broken into and bottles of alcohol were taken from the bar.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man or know where he can be found.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they need to speak to following a burglary at Ripon Rugby Club

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Paul Griffiths.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass details to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

