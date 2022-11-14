News you can trust since 1836
Three arrested after two vehicles searched and cocaine seized in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have arrested three people after two vehicles were searched and cocaine was seized in the Harrogate area.

By Lucy Chappell
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 12:30pm

Two men and a woman were arrested after officers stopped two cars and found more than 25 individual bags of white powder in each vehicle.

As well as suspected cocaine, a lock knife was also found in one of the cars and the driver was found to be banned from driving.

A man in his 20s has been charged with possessing a blade and driving while disqualified.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A woman, also in her 20s, was also arrested on suspicion of class-A drug offences.

A second man in the other vehicle, who is in his 20s, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs.

All were bailed following the drug arrests on Thursday to allow the substances to be inspected by a laboratory as part of police investigations.

