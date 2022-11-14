Three arrested after two vehicles searched and cocaine seized in Harrogate

Two men and a woman were arrested after officers stopped two cars and found more than 25 individual bags of white powder in each vehicle.

As well as suspected cocaine, a lock knife was also found in one of the cars and the driver was found to be banned from driving.

A man in his 20s has been charged with possessing a blade and driving while disqualified.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A woman, also in her 20s, was also arrested on suspicion of class-A drug offences.

A second man in the other vehicle, who is in his 20s, was also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs.

