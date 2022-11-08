At about 10pm on Sunday, November 6, acting on intelligence received, police identified two Transit vans heading south on the A1(M) near junction 48.

Officers deployed to the area and one van was stopped and searched.

Suspicious items were located inside and both occupants – men from the Barnsley area – were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested three men after they intercepted their vehicles on the A1(M)

A short time later, the second van, towing a horse box, was sighted further south by officers and as they attempted to stop it, the driver jumped out and ran away into the countryside.

The police helicopter was called and helped to guide officers to the suspect within 15 minutes.

A man in his 20s from Durham, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft – as well as driving without a licence or insurance.

