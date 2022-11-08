News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Three men arrested after police stop vans on A1(M) near Boroughbridge

North Yorkshire Police have arrested three men after they intercepted their vehicles as they drove through North Yorkshire.

By Lucy Chappell
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 12:27pm

At about 10pm on Sunday, November 6, acting on intelligence received, police identified two Transit vans heading south on the A1(M) near junction 48.

Officers deployed to the area and one van was stopped and searched.

Suspicious items were located inside and both occupants – men from the Barnsley area – were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal a motor vehicle.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested three men after they intercepted their vehicles on the A1(M)

Most Popular

The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between October 25 and October 28

A short time later, the second van, towing a horse box, was sighted further south by officers and as they attempted to stop it, the driver jumped out and ran away into the countryside.

The police helicopter was called and helped to guide officers to the suspect within 15 minutes.

A man in his 20s from Durham, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft – as well as driving without a licence or insurance.

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Enquiries are ongoing and the three men remain in custody.

Harrogate businessman who went "berserk" and broke into woman's home and terrorised her is spared jail