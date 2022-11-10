These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district
The police.uk website has released data showing where every recorded anti-social behaviour offence took place across the Harrogate district in September 2022.
By Lucy Chappell
12 minutes ago
Updated
10th Nov 2022, 4:15pm
The data shows that there were 190 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of September across Harrogate.
There have been 2895 reports of anti-social behaviour throughout the last 12 months.
Here are the ten streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in September according to police.uk
To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/
