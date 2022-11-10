These are the ten streets with the most anti-social behaviour crimes in the Harrogate district

The data shows that there were 190 anti-social behaviour crimes reported to police over the month of September across Harrogate.

There have been 2895 reports of anti-social behaviour throughout the last 12 months.

Here are the ten streets with the highest number of anti-social behaviour crimes in September according to police.uk

To find out more information about crime in your area, visit https://www.police.uk/

1. Oxford Place, Harrogate There were 13 anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Oxford Place in September 2022

2. Petty Whin Close, Harrogate There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Petty Whin Close in September 2022

3. Glebe Road, Harrogate There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Glebe Road in September 2022

4. Parliament Street, Harrogate There were three anti-social behaviour related crimes recorded on or near Parliament Street in September 2022