Ten motorbikes and tools worth £100,000 stolen during burglary in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of ten motorbikes and several tools.

By Lucy Chappell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 3:41pm

The incident happened at a commercial premises in the village of Minskip near Boroughbridge overnight on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 January.

In total, ten motorbikes and several tools were taken, with the estimated value of the stolen property at nearly £100,000.

In particular, officers are keen to hear from anyone who noticed any vehicles in the area acting suspiciously on the night that the incident occured.

Police are appealing for information after ten motorbikes and tools worth £100,000 were stolen during a burglary in the Harrogate district
Anyone who has any information that could help to assist the investigation are being asked to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 499 Conor Taylor.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230003712 when passing on information.

The Harrogate establishments offering exclusive discounts during town's first ever 'Restaurant Week'