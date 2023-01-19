Ten motorbikes and tools worth £100,000 stolen during burglary in Harrogate district
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of ten motorbikes and several tools.
The incident happened at a commercial premises in the village of Minskip near Boroughbridge overnight on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 January.
In total, ten motorbikes and several tools were taken, with the estimated value of the stolen property at nearly £100,000.
In particular, officers are keen to hear from anyone who noticed any vehicles in the area acting suspiciously on the night that the incident occured.
Anyone who has any information that could help to assist the investigation are being asked to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 499 Conor Taylor.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230003712 when passing on information.