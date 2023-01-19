The Harrogate establishments offering exclusive discounts during town's first ever 'Restaurant Week'
The first ever ‘Restaurant Week’ will take place across the Harrogate district next month, offering exclusive discounts at some of the best establishments in the area – but who is taking part?
The ‘Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week’ will be taking place across the district from Monday 6 till Friday 10 February.
Businesses across the Harrogate district that have signed up to Restaurant Week will offer special set-price menus at £5, £10, £15 and £20 price points to customers who visit their restaurants and quote the offer during the dedicated week.
The week will offer businesses in the food and hospitality industry the opportunity to boost awareness of their business, attract new customers and create regular repeat visitors.
Here is a list of all the restaurants who are taking part and what they are offering…
The Inn at Cheltenham Parade – lunch and a drink for £10
The Inn at Cheltenham Parade – starter and main or main and dessert for £15
The Inn South Stainley – two cocktails for £10
The Inn South Stainley – two course lunch or dinner for £20
Côte Harrogate –four course set menu for £20
Orchid Restaurant – early bird taster menu for £20
Farmhouse – lunch and a beer/wine for £20
Banyan Bar & Kitchen – two courses for £15
Banyan Bar & Kitchen – three courses for £20
Manahatta – two courses for £15
Manahatta – three courses for £20
West Park Hotel – two courses for £15
West Park Hotel – three courses for £20
Hotel du Vin – starter and main or main and dessert for £20
DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel & Spa – sizzling fajita platter special for £20
William & Victoria – three courses for £20
Estabulo – two cocktails for £20
Cosy club – main and dessert for £15
Harrogate Lifestyle Apartments – 10 per cent off your stay
This list will be regularly updated with new restaurants and offers in the lead up to ‘Restaurant Week’
Whatever cuisine suits your palette or preference - vegetarian or vegan, juicy burgers and traditional Yorkshire pudding and roast beef - there is a taste of everything to try during Restaurant Week.
John McGivern, Destination Events Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: “We’re thrilled to launch Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week.
"Excellent food and drink is a firm offer within the Harrogate district’s visitor experience, and through focusing on our tourism strengths, we’re showcasing our best stories to attract more visitors and to set us apart from our competitors.
“The initiative also supports our commitment to sustainable tourism, encouraging visits during times of the year when, traditionally, visitor numbers have been lower.
“Spreading visitor footfall across the year lowers impact to the environment, and offers new opportunities to our local businesses, along with great deals for our visitors and residents alike.
“So the message is: join in, book in, tuck in – and here’s to a great Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week.”
Businesses from across the Harrogate district that would like to sign up to Restaurant Week can do so by visiting www.destinationharrogate.co.uk/work-with-us/restaurant-week/
For more information about Restaurant Week, head to www.visitharrogate.co.uk/restaurant-week