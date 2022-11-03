Police urge Harrogate residents to take extra security measures as burglars take advantage of darker nights

As the winter months arrive, criminals may try to use the cover of darkness to break into homes.

This time last year, police saw a spate of incidents where burglars broke in via first floor windows - often climbing ladders or garden furniture in the process.

Once inside, they would search bedrooms for small, valuable items such as jewellery and electronics.

North Yorkshire Police are urging Harrogate residents to take extra security measures at home

Detached homes with older residents seemed to be targeted the most, particularly in the Harrogate area, and often in the early evening as it was getting dark.

Burglars may attempt to do the same again this year, so North Yorkshire Police have increased their patrols, and they are asking for your support as well.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please spend a few moments checking your security measures – do you have CCTV and external lighting?

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Are any ladders or garden furniture locked away? Are your first-floor windows secure?

“Consider moving valuable items out of bedrooms, or better yet lock them in a safe.

"The impact of burglary on victims can be devastating, and we’re doing everything we can to target those responsible.

“But by taking a few extra precautions today, you can help keep your home and family safe too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad