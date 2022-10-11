Police to clamp down on speeding drivers across Harrogate district

Over the next couple of weeks, North Yorkshire Police’s Traffic Officers will be targeting both drivers going over a road's speed limit as well as those travelling within the limit but at an inappropriate speed for the road conditions.

Inappropriate speed contributes to around 11% of all injury collisions reported to the police, with 15% of crashes resulting in a serious injury and 24% of collisions that result in a death.

Twenty-four-hour enforcement activity will take place across the county, with an aim of catching those who put other road users in danger.

North Yorkshire Police are clamping down on speeding drivers across the Harrogate district over the next few weeks

The activity is part of a National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) speed enforcement operation across the country.

The operation is a vital way of highlighting the risks of driving above the speed limit.

It’s also an opportunity to encourage drivers and riders to reflect on the speeds they choose, and if necessary to change their minds, slow down and help reduce risk.

Between 1 January and 31 December 2021, there were 85,610 speed violations captured by the Safety Camera Vans and Safety Camera Bike across the county.

In addition, during the last speed enforcement campaign in January of this year, there were a total of almost 5,200 speeding violations during that month alone.

Ali Hoyle, Traffic Constable at North Yorkshire Police, said: “These figures show just how much of an issue speeding is here for us in North Yorkshire and this is not a huge surprise as we have a vast road network across the county including hundreds of miles of rural roads.

“The reason why we do these types of deployments is because we are trying to prevent serious collisions on our roads and make them as safe as they can possibly be.

“There are so many dangers associated with excessive speeding, not least because it’s a major cause of fatal road traffic collisions.

"By slowing down and making sure you drive to the conditions of the road, you have more time to react to other drivers and hazards.

“As Autumn closes in, sunset will arrive earlier in the day when the roads are perhaps busier with commuters.

"Dusk can be tricky in terms of visibility, so we urge drivers to take account of this and travel at the appropriate speed.

“It is everybody’s responsibility to use the roads safely play our part in reducing the risk of death and serious injury, and I want to thank those drivers and riders who make this a priority on every journey.”

If you have any concerns around speeding in your community, you can report it via the North Yorkshire Police website.