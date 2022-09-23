News you can trust since 1836
Police launch appeal to find man who exposed himself to 16-year-old girl in Harrogate

North Yorkshire police is appealing for witnesses and information following an incident where a man exposed himself in front of a 16-year-old girl in Harrogate.

By Lucy Chappell
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 3:58 pm

The incident occurred at approximately 4.15pm yesterday (September 22) on Wheatlands Road East between Rayleigh Road and Hornbeam Crescent.

The man is described as white, in his late teens, strawberry blonde short hair, approximately 5 foot 9 in height and described as slim build.

He was wearing baggy clothes, a black hoody and grey jogging bottoms.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information that could assist police with their investigation, call 101, select option two and ask to speak to David Kaye.

Alternatively, you can also email [email protected]

Quote the reference number 12220170157 when providing any information.

