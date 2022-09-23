Police in Ripon clamp down on ‘aggressive and suspicious’ doorstep callers following complaints from residents

Police Community Support Officers (PCSO) have been approaching those who were calling at homes uninvited during their patrols of the town and the surrounding villages.

Two officers found a man from Teesside who was door-to-door selling in Grewelthorpe without a pedlars’ certificate.

Police made further enquiries as a number of other things concerned them, including his reason for being in the area.

North Yorkshire Police have been clamping down on ‘aggressive and suspicious’ doorstep callers in Ripon

He was issued with a dispersal notice covering all of North Yorkshire and was also reported for summons regarding the certificate.

The man is due to appear in court at a later date.

A police spokesperson said: “Many legitimate organisations use doorstep sellers.

“But some criminals also use this tactic to catch victims off guard, to get personal information or gain entry to people’s homes.”

North Yorkshire Police have issued some advice to residents on how to deal with doorstep callers:

1. When answering the door, use a peephole or door chain if you have one – never invite a stranger who calls unannounced into your home

2. If a caller is legitimate, they will be happy for your to check their identity – ask for ID and call their company.

3. Take your time to make decisions about buying – ask for contact details so you can get back to them when you’ve had a think

4. Never give out personal information and don’t feel bad about saying no and closing the door