Man trying car door handles in Harrogate arrested following police chase

Officers spotted the suspect inside a vehicle on Knaresborough Road at around 8.20pm yesterday (September 22) evening.

The man ran off when he saw police and was detained following a short foot chase.

Officers found what are believed to be stolen items in his possession.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested a man after responding to reports of a man trying car door handles in Harrogate

Further enquiries showed that he was also wanted by police in connection with burglaries and he had only just been released from prison.

The man, who is in his 20s and of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, vehicle interference and burglary.

He has been taken into custody where he remains while enquiries continue.