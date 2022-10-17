Police launch appeal to find blue tandem bicycle stolen during burglary in Knaresborough

The incident happened at around 1.40am at Forge Garage on Park Row on Friday, October 7 when the suspects broke into multiple small units.

Police are also looking for a Transit-style van that was believed to have been involved in the incident.

Officers are asking nearby residents and businesses to review CCTV or ring doorbells for potential footage, as well as any information that could help recover the tandem bicycle.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a blue tandem bicycle was stolen during a burglary in Knaresborough

If you can help, email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Jacob Wright.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass on information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220178605 when providing any information.