Harrogate student wins two silver medals at European Championships

Lydia Eastwood came second in both the Girls U13 Individual Laser Run and the U13 Mixed Laser Run Relay, helping the Great Britain team win gold in the same event.

Her latest success comes a fortnight after taking part in the World Championships, held in Portugal, where she helped secure gold for the Great Britain U13 girls’ team along with a silver medal in the Mixed relay event.

Laser Run is a two-discipline event where athletes run and shoot, and complete a number of laps depending on their age.