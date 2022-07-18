Police launch appeal after two quad bikes stolen from Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after two quad bikes were stolen from the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 18th July 2022, 2:11 pm
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 2:13 pm

The incident happened at the showground between 3am and 4am on Wednesday, July 12 when the quad bikes were taken and believed to have left in the direction of Wetherby Road.

North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public's assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for anyone who has information or witnessed anything suspicious around the area at the time of the theft.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after two quad bikes were stolen from the Great Yorkshire Show last week

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask for PC 1606 Kinnear.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 08000 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220121553 when providing information.