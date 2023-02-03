News you can trust since 1836
Police issue image of woman they want to identify after hit and run outside Wetherby Whaler

West Yorkshire Police have issued an image of a woman they would like to identify following a serious collision in Wetherby.

By Lucy Chappell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:37pm

The incident happened at about 6.30pm on Tuesday, December 27 outside the Wetherby Whaler in the Market Place when a dark coloured Fiat 500 hit an elderly woman.

The elderly woman suffered serious leg injuries and the vehicle was not present when the police arrived at the scene.

Enquiries have established that the woman in the image got into the Fiat just before it was involved in the collision.

Police have issued an image of a woman they would like to identify following a serious collision in Wetherby
Anyone who can assist with the investigation is asked to contact PC 709 Brown at the Roads Policing Unit on 101, or by using the 101LiveChat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

You can also pass on details anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555111 or by visiting their website.

Quote the West Yorkshire Police reference number 13220706935 when providing information.

