Here are 19 small animals that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch - including cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, mice and birds

1 . Joey

Joey is a nine-month-old domestic short haired who came to the centre after being found living on the streets with his sister. Very suddenly and out of the blue, his sister Jamie sadly passed away which left Joey heart broken. Joey just cannot understand where his sister has gone as they were so close and loved each other so much and now Joey is facing life with out her. He is playful and loving and will make an amazing addition to the family. Joey is being such a brave little boy and has been through so much, so he deserves to be in a loving new home.

Photo: RSPCA