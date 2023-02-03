Here are 19 small animals that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch - including cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, mice and birds

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch currently have 19 small animals that are available for adoption and looking for a new home.
1. Joey
Joey is a nine-month-old domestic short haired who came to the centre after being found living on the streets with his sister. Very suddenly and out of the blue, his sister Jamie sadly passed away which left Joey heart broken. Joey just cannot understand where his sister has gone as they were so close and loved each other so much and now Joey is facing life with out her. He is playful and loving and will make an amazing addition to the family. Joey is being such a brave little boy and has been through so much, so he deserves to be in a loving new home.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Chip
Chip is a mouse who came to the centre as he was not happy in his previous home with the children. He is a sweet boy but does not like to be handled too much. He likes a little tickle and will then go back to either mooching around his enclosure, playing in his wheel or simply off back to bed for a snooze.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Shire and Tiger
Shire and Tiger are domestic short haired who came to the centre via an inspector after their needs were not getting met. They both enjoy a fuss and Shire relies on Tiger for his confidence. Once they get to know you they are extremely affectionate and love spending time with you. They will make great additions to the family if someone will take a chance on a pair of shy boys.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Bucky and Frosty
Bucky and Frosty are budgies that came to the centre for different reasons, but they have bonded with each other so the centre would love for someone to adopt them together. They are great little birds who are always on the move and flying around the aviary, singing away and enjoying life.
Photo: RSPCA