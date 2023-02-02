BREAKING NEWS: Two teenagers seriously injured following collision with vehicle outside Harrogate school

At 8.46am a member of the public called 999 after a collision took place on Yew Tree Lane, near to Ashfield College.

The two boys were pedestrians and were injured when a vehicle collided with a wall at the location.

The boys have been taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene to ensure that the area is made safe.

Road and path closures are in place while emergency crews attend and an initial investigation into the incident is carried out.

Police are urging those who are planning to travel to the area to make alternative arrangements.

Rhiannon Wilkinson, Head of Ashville College, said: “Two pupils from a nearby school have sadly been injured in an incident outside the College.

“Staff from the College administered first aid to the casualties and dealt with the scene until the emergency services arrived, which included an air ambulance.

“We have written to our parents informing them of the incident, which happened on Yew Tree Lane as the children were making their way to school at around 8.45am.

"Our thoughts are with the pupils involved and their families.”

This would have been a distressing incident to witness and North Yorkshire Police are encouraging those who have been affected by the events to seek the necessary help if needed.