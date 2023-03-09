Police issue appeal for information after multiple cars damaged in Harrogate

The offence took place just before 8pm on Saturday, March 4 on Mount Parade.

Police would like to speak with a man seen in the area around the time of the offences.

He is described as white, aged 50 to 60-years old, of stocky build and walked with a limp.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information after multiple cars were found damaged in Harrogate

He was also wearing a florescent jacket and a dark coloured bobble hat.

If you have any information which may assist the police with their investigation, you are urged to get in contact by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101, selecting option two and asking for PC601 Terence Priestman.

If you wish to provide information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.