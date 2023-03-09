Police issue appeal for information after multiple cars damaged in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police are appealing to anyone who may know who is responsible for causing criminal damage to several cars in Harrogate.
The offence took place just before 8pm on Saturday, March 4 on Mount Parade.
Police would like to speak with a man seen in the area around the time of the offences.
He is described as white, aged 50 to 60-years old, of stocky build and walked with a limp.
He was also wearing a florescent jacket and a dark coloured bobble hat.
If you have any information which may assist the police with their investigation, you are urged to get in contact by emailing [email protected] or by calling 101, selecting option two and asking for PC601 Terence Priestman.
If you wish to provide information anonymously, you can contact Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230041558 when providing any information.