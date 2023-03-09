Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Harrogate according to the Met Office as snow continues to fall

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy snow across most of Yorkshire from 3pm today (March 9) till 12pm tomorrow (March 10).

It is likely that areas will see between 10 and 20cm of snow, with a chance of up to 30cm falling, most likely over high ground.

The heavy snow is likely to cause significant disruption this afternoon and into Friday morning, including travel delays on the roads which could cause some vehicles and passengers to become stranded.

It is likely that there will also be some delays and cancellations to rail and air travel with travellers advised to check before they travel.

There is a good chance that some rural communities could become cut off, as well as power cuts and issues to other services such as mobile phone coverage.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “The boundary between milder and colder air is gradually moving north, with some heavy and persistent snow likely at times on the northern edge of this boundary.

"Snow has already settled quite widely in centrals parts of the United Kingdom and further accumulations are likely even to lower levels with disruption most likely for those within the amber warning areas.

“With some strong winds accompanying these snow showers, blizzard conditions are likely for a time in northern England and Wales, as well as parts of Northern Ireland.

"Ice will be a continuing hazard for many in the forecast period, with very low overnight temperatures likely to exacerbate continued likely travel disruption.”

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the rest of the day…

3PM

Temperature – 0°

95 per cent chance of snow

4PM

Temperature – 0°

95 per cent chance of snow

5PM

Temperature – 0°

90 per cent chance of snow

6PM

Temperature – 0°

95 per cent chance of snow

7PM

Temperature – 0°

95 per cent chance of snow

8PM

Temperature – 0°

95 per cent chance of snow

9PM

Temperature – 0°

90 per cent chance of snow

10PM

Temperature – 0°

10 per cent chance of snow

11PM

Temperature – 0°

95 per cent chance of snow

To keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/