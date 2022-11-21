Police issue appeal for information after burglary at Harrogate hairdressers

Around 3.56am this morning (November 21) a man and woman were seen to break a window at Contemporary Hairdressers on Station Parade in Harrogate.

The two people then entered the property and filled two bags with items before leaving the area in a taxi.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information after a burglary at a Harrogate hairdressers

A man and woman both in their 30’s and from Harrogate have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with this incident and remain in police custody.

If you witnessed the incident or have any further information which could help the police with their investigation, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting the reference number 12220206294.