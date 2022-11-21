The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between November 4 and November 14

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 4:

William Henley Davey, 19, of Malden Road, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out an extra 30 hours’ unpaid work for breaching a community order by missing probation appointments. He failed to comply with the order by skipping three unpaid-work sessions in June and September. The court ordered that he complete 30 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, in addition to the existing hours he was given when the community order was imposed in May.

Leigh Ross, 35, of Prospect Place, Harrogate, received a 26-week suspended prison sentence and five-year motoring ban for two counts of driving while disqualified. He was driving a Vauxhall Astra GTC on the A1(M) at Ingmanthorpe when the first offence was detected on March 20. The order includes up to 40 days’ rehabilitation activity and 200 hours of unpaid work. Ross was also ordered to pay £128 to fund victim services. There were no separate penalties for speeding on the A1 on the same date, namely exceeding a 70mph limit, and driving without insurance. Ross was caught driving while disqualified and without insurance again in Stanycliffe Lane, Middleton, on July 25. He was also found in possession of cannabis, for which there was no separate penalty. The jail sentence was imposed due to Ross’s record, his “flagrant disregard” for court orders and the offence being committed while he was subject to a community order, imposed in February for a previous offence of driving while disqualified. The sentence was suspended for two years because the father-of-two had family commitments.

Susan Swan, 53, of Dean Park, Harrogate, was fined £180 for breaching a community order by skipping probation appointments. She failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing two appointments in July and August.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 8:

Aaron Peter Wilson, 43, of Hookstone Chase, Harrogate, received a four-week jail sentence for assaulting a man at Leeds Railway Station. The incident occurred on September 25. A jail sentence was imposed because of Wilson’s record and the fact that it was committed while he was subject to a community order for previous offending. Wilson was ordered to pay the named victim £75 compensation.

Craig Hindson, 36, of Princess Close, Ripon, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence protection order which prohibits him harassing a named woman. The order, requested by police, bans Hindson from intimidating or pestering the woman, threatening her with violence, contacting her and going to her address in Harrogate.

Maxi Henry Franks, 31, of Spa Lane, Harrogate, was ordered not to harass or intimidate a named woman as part of a domestic-violence protection order. The order, requested by police and granted by the court, prohibits Franks from pestering the woman and threatening her with violence during the 28-day operational period. It also bans him contacting her and going to her address in Harrogate.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 9:

Kay Elizabeth Harland, 53, of Skipton Road, Felliscliffe, was fined £192 and had three points added to her licence for speeding, but there was no driving ban due to mitigating circumstances. She was in a Volvo XC90 which was driven at a speed exceeding 30mph in Mill Garth South, Killinghall, on October 30 last year. She was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £34 surcharge but was allowed to keep her licence due to work and family commitments.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 10:

David Bettles-Hall, 40, of no fixed address, was fined £120 for possessing cocaine in Harrogate. He was caught with the Class A drug at a property in Avenue Grove on May 17. He was also ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge.

Sarah Cooke, 57, of Stray Road, Harrogate, was given a three-year motoring ban after she was caught driving while over four times the legal alcohol limit. She was stopped on Wheatlands Road, Harrogate, on September 23, when a breath test revealed 148mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. In addition to the driving ban, Cooke was made subject to a 12-month community order which includes up to 25 days’ rehabilitation activity and 180 hours of unpaid work. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £114.

Daniel Alun Woodward, 35, of Oakdale Avenue, Harrogate, received a 12-month suspended prison sentence for assault, carrying a knife, damaging crockery and wine glasses at a plush town-centre restaurant and threatening behaviour in a hospital. Woodward admitted damaging property at the William & Victoria restaurant on Cold Bath Road. He was ordered to pay the restaurant £100 compensation. He also admitted assaulting a named man on Cold Bath Road on the same date. The “sustained” attack occurred in front of “multiple people” and there was use of a weapon. During the two-year suspension period, Woodward must complete a 90-day alcohol-abstinence programme and up to 25 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay the assault victim £100 compensation. He also admitted carrying a large kitchen knife on Cold Bath Road. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £187. He also admitted using racially aggravated threatening words or behaviour at Harrogate District Hospital and a separate offence of using or threatening violence towards others in Harrogate. All five offences occurred on October 9.

Ryan Green, 28, of North Street, Ripon, was fined £147 for damaging a door at a property belonging to a named man. The offence occurred at the address in Skelton Village, Skelton-on-Ure, on October 22. Green was also made to pay a £34 victim surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 12:Juraj Pojtek, 41, of Grove Park, Harrogate, received a 16-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was in a Honda Civic which was stopped on the A59 outside The Nelson pub in Harrogate on May 1. A blood test revealed he was over the prescribed alcohol limit. Pojtek was fined £346 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a £35 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 14:

Andrew Watkin, 40, of Harewood Road, Harrogate, was made subject to a 28-day domestic-violence protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The order bans him intimidating or pestering the woman, threatening her with violence, contacting her and going to her address in Harrogate.