Police issue appeal for information after 15-year-old boy robbed on the Stray in Harrogate

The incident happened on Milton Way between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Saturday (March 11) and involved two suspects who stole the victim’s beige tote bag containing spare clothes, a black North Face puffer jacket and wireless headphones.

The boy didn't suffer any injuries but was left very shaken by the incident.

Witnesses or anyone who recalls suspicious behaviour in the area on Saturday evening are urged to come forward.

Police have issued an appeal for information after a 15-year-old boy was robbed on the Stray in Harrogate

The suspects are described as men, around 6ft tall, muscly builds, dark clothing including black puffer jackets with furry hoods and were both were wearing balaclavas.

The men ran off towards the Tewit Well area of Leeds Road.

If you can assist the police with their investigation, you are urged to email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask for Elizabeth Parry.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230044608 when providing any information.

