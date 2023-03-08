The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between February 28 and March 2

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on February 28:

Iqbal Choudhury, 39, of Hill Top Rise, Harrogate, was given a six-month motoring ban and fined £307 for driving without insurance. The offence was detected on Ripon Road, Harrogate, on January 4 last year. Choudhury was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £34 statutory surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 1:

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Angela Chana, 50, received a six-month motoring ban under the totting-up procedure for failing to identify the driver involved in an alleged driving offence. Chana, of Sicklinghall Road, Wetherby, failed to give police information relating to the driver of a Mercedes Vito allegedly involved in a road-traffic offence. The non-disclosure offence occurred at Thirsk Police Station in February last year. Chana was fined £660 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £66 surcharge.

Andrew Hall, 56, of Church Hill, Wetherby, received a six-month motoring ban for failing to identify the driver involved in an alleged driving offence. He failed to give police information relating to the driver of a Land Rover allegedly involved in a speeding offence. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £66 surcharge. A separate allegation of breaking a 30mph speed limit in Tadcaster was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Anita Ivanova, 52, of Devonshire Place, Harrogate, was fined £507 and had six points added to her licence for driving without insurance, but there was no disqualification under the totting-up procedure due to mitigating circumstances. She was driving a Chrysler Voyager when the offence was detected in Ripley on January 25 last year. She was ordered to pay £90 costs and a £51 surcharge.

Anthony Ward, 39, of Kirkgate, Ripon, received a 14-month motoring ban for driving while unfit through drugs. He was driving a Vauxhall Mokka when he was stopped in Ayresome Street, Middlesbrough, on May 17 last year. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £125 costs, along with a £34 surcharge. He was also fined £50 for failing to turn up at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on January 11 this year after being released on bail. There were no separate penalties for driving without insurance and a licence.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on March 2:

Beau Bromberg, 18, of Firs Road, Harrogate, received an 18-month motoring ban for dangerous and drug driving. The dangerous driving occurred on the A61 in Pannal on August 22 last year. He was stopped on Leeds Road, Pannal. A blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for ketamine. Bromberg also received a 12-month community order which includes 80 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £114.

Jonathan Peter McKernan, 33, of Kendal Gardens, Tockwith, received a three-year motoring ban for drug-driving. He was stopped on York Road in Bilton-in-Ainsty on November 28 last year, when a blood test revealed he was over the specified limit for Benzoylecgonine, a cocaine breakdown product. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £48.

Sean Barrie Parcell, 35, was fined £600 for possessing cannabis. He was caught with 12.3g of the Class B drug at his home in Gladstone Street, Harrogate, on November 11, 2021. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £60 surcharge. There was no separate penalty for possessing 5.26g of cannabis at his home in July last year.

Dane Lee Todd, 40, was fined £192 for possessing three wraps of cocaine at his home on Otley Road, Beckwithshaw. He was caught with the Class A drug on July 8, 2021. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

Robert Nicholas Hayhurst, 64, received an 18-month motoring ban for drink-driving. He was driving a Saab 93 which was stopped near his home on Woodfield Road, Harrogate, on February 12, when a breath test showed he was over twice the legal alcohol limit. He was fined £536 and ordered to pay £85 costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £214.

Ryan Hopper, 19, was fined £120 for using threatening behaviour towards a named woman in Harrogate town centre. The offence occurred in Oxford Street on January 24. Hopper, of no fixed address, admitted causing the victim harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Ethan Wells-Smith, 29, of Almsford Drive, Harrogate, received an eight-month conditional discharge for damaging property belonging to two named victims. The offence occurred at a property in New Row, Boroughbridge, between August 15 and 16, 2022. Wells-Smith was ordered to pay the victims £150 compensation.

Samantha Hardy, 42, of Bewerley Road, Harrogate, was given a 12-month community order for assaulting three people at a Co-op store and stealing a bottle of alcohol. The incident occurred on November 16 last year when Hardy assaulted two named men and a woman at the shop in Grantley Drive, Harrogate. As part of the order, Hardy must complete up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. She was ordered to pay £20 compensation to one of the male victims and £310 costs, along with a surcharge of £114.

Harry Stephen Lee, 34, was fined £80 for using threatening behaviour towards a named man at a conservative club in Harrogate. The incident occurred at Starbeck Conservative Club in The Avenue on November 13 last year. Lee, of Pearl Street, Harrogate, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause the victim to fear that violence would be used against him. Lee was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

