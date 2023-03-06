Police upgrade search for missing Harrogate dog Molly to stolen as investigation gets underway

Molly has been missing from the Bilton area of Harrogate since 23 June while out on a walk with her dog walker in the Nidd Gorge area.

Molly’s owner Emily Watson, along with the Harrogate community, have all come together to help try and find her beloved pet dog, including a social media appeal which has so far been unsuccessful.

However following recent information that has come to light, police have now opened an enquiry and have upgraded the search to stolen as an investigation gets underway.

Police have upgraded the search for missing Harrogate dog Molly to ‘stolen’ as an investigation gets underway

In a post on Facebook, Emily said: “It has been a tough eight months for myself trying to mend ourselves from the heartbreak.

"As of Tuesday (February 28), police have now upgraded Molly to stolen and a police investigation has now started.

"I really do hope that we can get some answers now the police and Beauty’s Legacy, who work with stolen dogs, are on our side.”

It is possible that Molly may have been used to breed so residents are being urged to check selling sites for both puppies and Molly.

There is a substantial reward on offer to anyone who has any information which could lead to her whereabouts.