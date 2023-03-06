News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police upgrade search for missing Harrogate dog Molly to stolen as investigation gets underway

Police have upgraded the search for missing four-year-old Bichon Frise Molly from Harrogate to ‘stolen’ as an investigation gets underway.

By Lucy Chappell
2 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 12:33pm

Molly has been missing from the Bilton area of Harrogate since 23 June while out on a walk with her dog walker in the Nidd Gorge area.

Molly’s owner Emily Watson, along with the Harrogate community, have all come together to help try and find her beloved pet dog, including a social media appeal which has so far been unsuccessful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However following recent information that has come to light, police have now opened an enquiry and have upgraded the search to stolen as an investigation gets underway.

Police have upgraded the search for missing Harrogate dog Molly to ‘stolen’ as an investigation gets underway
Police have upgraded the search for missing Harrogate dog Molly to ‘stolen’ as an investigation gets underway
Police have upgraded the search for missing Harrogate dog Molly to ‘stolen’ as an investigation gets underway
Most Popular

North Yorkshire firefighters tackle car fire in Harrogate district pub car park

In a post on Facebook, Emily said: “It has been a tough eight months for myself trying to mend ourselves from the heartbreak.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As of Tuesday (February 28), police have now upgraded Molly to stolen and a police investigation has now started.

"I really do hope that we can get some answers now the police and Beauty’s Legacy, who work with stolen dogs, are on our side.”

Police have upgraded the search for missing Harrogate dog Molly to ‘stolen’ as an investigation gets underway
Police have upgraded the search for missing Harrogate dog Molly to ‘stolen’ as an investigation gets underway
Police have upgraded the search for missing Harrogate dog Molly to ‘stolen’ as an investigation gets underway

It is possible that Molly may have been used to breed so residents are being urged to check selling sites for both puppies and Molly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is a substantial reward on offer to anyone who has any information which could lead to her whereabouts.

If you see Molly or have any information which would help with the investigation, you should report it to the police by calling 101, Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or Emily on 07852636641.

IN PICTURES: These are 15 of the best places to go for brunch in the Harrogate district - as chosen by Harrogate Advertiser readers