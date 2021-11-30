Police appeal to locate wanted men with links to Harrogate

Police have appealed for information about the whereabouts of three men, all with links to Harrogate

Ainsley West, a 20-year-old Leeds man who has strong links with Harrogate, and 18-year-old Harrogate man Luke Gibson are wanted in connection with a serious assault in Boroughbridge earlier this month.

William Smythe, 19, from Harrogate, is wanted for failing to attend court for drug offences.

Officers believe that all three men could be in the Harrogate area, and West may also be in Leeds.

Wanted man Ainsley West

Significant enquiries have been ongoing to locate the trio and the force is now issuing an appeal to anyone who has seen them or knows where they are to come forward with information.

The police have asked residents if they have seen any of them, or have any information about their whereabouts, to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210245826 for West and Gibson or 12210248895 for Smythe.

Alternatively, you can pass on information anonymously through independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Wanted man Luke Gibson