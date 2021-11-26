CCTV footage shows final movements of Harrogate murderer

CCTV footage released by North Yorkshire Police shows Daniel Ainsley going into the Asda supermarket on Bower Road to purchase a set of kitchen knives just moments before he killed his former friend Mark Wolsey

Daniel Ainsley was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday for murdering his former friend Mark Wolsey, 48, on Mayfield Grove on March 5.

The footage shows the 24-year-old going into the Asda supermarket on Bower Road to purchase a set of kitchen knives.

Outside the store, Ainsley opened the box and took out the “largest chef’s knife” from the set.

He then hid the eight-inch blade in the waistband of his trousers and discarded the other knives.

The CCTV then shows him walking at a “brisk pace” to Mr Wolsey’s flat in Mayfield Grove.

A post-mortem revealed that Mr Wolsey had been stabbed 15 times during the frenzied attack – nine times in the torso and six times to his upper arm.

Seven of the nine torso wounds penetrated his major organs and he also had 37 superficial knife wounds to his body.

Ainsley was convicted of murder on October 22 and sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison on Tuesday (November 23).