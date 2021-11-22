CCTV appeal following fraud incident in Harrogate shop

Police are appealing to anyone who might recognise the woman in the image to come forward as they believe she may have information which could help the investigation

The incident happened at the One Stop on Crab Lane, Harrogate around 10.30am on Friday, October 22.

A woman entered the shop and asked for cash to be changed into different notes and coins.

This is a scam known as 'ringing the change' in which a customer asks for various different types of notes and coins in order to confuse the person serving them into giving them extra money.

Police are appealing to anyone who might recognise the woman in the image to come forward as they believe she may have information which could help the investigation.

If you can help identify the woman please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Brendon Frith or email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.