Police appeal for witnesses after man assaulted in Knaresborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in an incident in Knaresborough.

Officers were called to a disturbance involving a group of up to 12 men in their early 20s, near to the Market Tavern shortly after 10pm on Saturday, July 6.

A 24-year-old man, not believed to have been a part of this group, suffered serious facial injuries after being assaulted with a piece of wood. He remains in hospital at this time but his injuries are not life-threatening.

Witnesses have described the man who carried out the assault as white, in his 20s, 5ft 9ins tall, with close-cropped dark hair, and wearing a dark blue Puffa-style jacket and jeans.

Police are interested in speaking to a man matching this description, who was seen getting out of a white Mercedes shortly after the incident.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have information that would assist the investigation, should contact DC Ruth Taylor of Harrogate CID, by dialling 101.

Please quote reference number 12190122421 when passing information.