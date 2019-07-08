Harrogate shop reopens after blaze in town centre

A Harrogate business has bounced back from a devastating fire in the town centre that has forced some shops to close altogether, though others emphasise they are still open for business.

Due to the severe damage caused to the fire-hit building on Beulah Street - the site of Deli Blanca - a significant cordon has remained in place in the interests of public health and safety.

When the dramatic blaze ripped through the Deli Blanca premises on Station Parade on Friday June 21st, closing the neighbouring VPZ store whilst the fire and rescue services secure the building and carry-out investigations.

But the business is set to open a new store in Harrogate – just two weeks after the incident.

When the dramatic blaze ripped through the Deli Blanca premises on Station Parade on Friday, June 21, closing the neighbouring VPZ store whilst the fire and rescue services secure the building and carry-out investigations.

However, the UK’s leading vaping retailer has now moved quickly to open a new store which will take place this Friday, July 12 at 10 Beulah Street.

'Public have rejected Nidd Gorge relief road' claims councillor



And, to mark the launch of the new store, VPZ is offering emergency services staff a 15 per cent discount on opening weekend.

Director Doug Mutter said: “As a business firmly embedded within the Harrogate community, we feel and share the pain of the devastating fire which affected the town centre.

“We have built up a very loyal customer base throughout the area, educating smokers and helping them to realise the health and lifestyle benefits of switching to vaping.

“From this perspective, our focus has been to identify and get a new store up and running as quickly as possible, ensuring we continue to service and meet the needs of our customers.

“To reward them for their patience during the disruption, we are offering our loyalty card holders a 10 percent discount on everything during opening weekend.”

He added: “We would also like to recognise the professionalism and bravery shown by emergency services staff by inviting them to the store on opening weekend to receive a 15 per cent discount.”

VPZ first opened in Harrogate in April 2016.

Public Health England estimates that vaping is 95 per cent less harmful than smoking traditional cigarettes.

Harrogate Borough Council said it is continuing to liaise with the landlord of the Deli Blanca building to make it safe as quickly as possible, and the council’s business support team is meeting with retailers in the immediate area to establish what short term assistance they could provide.

Why top UK group backs Harrogate free parking idea