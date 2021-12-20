Police appeal for information following violent robbery in Harrogate

At around 11pm on Saturday, December 11, a 17-year-old boy was assaulted by two males thought to be aged between 16 and 18 years of age and his Nike Air Max trainers stolen.

Officers are appealing for information which could assist them to identify the two suspects and are asking witnesses to the assault, or anyone with information to get in touch.

The two offenders are described as having a slim build and they both were wearing face coverings and dressed all in black.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a violent robbery which occurred on Bilton Grange Close in Harrogate on Saturday, December 11

They were seen in the vicinity of the Texaco Petrol station on Skipton Road shortly before the robbery took place.

One of them was riding a black mountain bike and the other on foot.

It is believed that the offenders have chased the victim from the Majestic Wine shop on Skipton Road to Bilton Grange Close, where they have violently assaulted and threatened him and taken his shoes – a distinctive pair of black and orange Nike Air Max 90’s.

Officers are particularly keen to identify a man who was in the area at the time of the assault, who was wearing a distinctive black EA7 baseball cap as they believe he may be able to assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1484 Dave Foyston .

You can also email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210260693.