Harrogate travel agent The Travel Journal picks up prestigious award

The Travel Journal on Montpellier Mews was named the ‘rising star of the year’ at the awards ceremony held in Leicester Square on Monday, December 13.

Over 300 people from luxury travel sectors across the UK were in attendance and The Travel Journal was the only Yorkshire-based travel agency on the shortlist.

Ben Poole, owner of The Travel Journal and Hollie Rae-Brader, editor of Aspire luxury travel magazine at the Aspire Luxury Travel awards held in Leicester Square earlier this month

Ben Poole, Owner of The Travel Journal, said: “The competition was tough, but I’m really excited and honoured to say The Travel Journal won our category ‘rising star of the year’ and brought the award back to Harrogate.

“Unlike tour operator ceremonies that award individual businesses based on turnover generated for the hosting supplier, the Aspire Luxury Travel awards are based on the actual business DNA, the ‘what makes us who we are’ and our creativity and hard work that has got us to where we are today.

“It’s a true honour to have even been shortlisted for such a prestigious luxury travel award, let alone win."

The Travel Journal was launched in January 2021.

Resilience in the face of adversity has seen the business grow from strength to strength with the opening of their luxury travel boutique in the Montpellier Mews in September 2020.

Their inspiring social media channels reach out to both new and existing clients whilst their monthly blog keeps customers in the loop about the ever-changing world of travel.

October and November were record breaking months for The Travel Journal and they were delighted to send so many clients away on their long awaited and highly anticipated travels and 2022 is already set to be a record year with forward bookings.

The Travel Journal was recently awarded ambassador status for luxury hotel brands Sani and Ikos, the only travel agent in Yorkshire to receive such status which guarantees clients booking these resorts with The Travel Journal exclusive benefits which cannot be offered anywhere else locally.