Police appeal for information following fight in Harrogate
Police in Harrogate are appealing for information after a group of men were seen fighting in Bower Street on Sunday evening (December 12).
Monday, 13th December 2021, 3:20 pm
The incident happened at around 9pm on Sunday, December 12.
Although no reports of any injuries were received, officers need to speak to those who were involved.
If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or can help identify anyone involved, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Ambler collar number 216.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210259739.