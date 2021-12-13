Police appeal for information following fight in Harrogate

The incident happened at around 9pm on Sunday, December 12.

Although no reports of any injuries were received, officers need to speak to those who were involved.

If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or can help identify anyone involved, contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Ambler collar number 216.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and would like to speak to anyone who was involved in an incident that occurred on Bower Street, Harrogate on Sunday evening (December 12)

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.